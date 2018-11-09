Behind Enemy Lines: West Virginia
TCU has a tall task when it goes on the road to face No. 9 West Virginia at 11 a.m. Saturday. Before the contest, we catch up with Keenan Cummings of WVSports.com to talk about the contest.
What’s the mentality of this team? Any chance of an emotional let down after the big win in Austin?
The good news for West Virginia is this is a senior laden team with a lot of leadership. It says a lot about this group the way they were able to rally and bounce back as strong as they did after whatever it was that unfolded in Ames when they lost to Iowa State. Since that game they've thrashed Baylor at home and then gone on the road and beat Texas in a game that had a lot of adversity on all levels. I do think it's always tough to bounce back after such an emotional game but if a team is equipped to do it, it's one that is full of leadership like this one and it doesn't hurt that the game is in Morgantown. I think TCU is going to give West Virginia a game but I'd be surprised if it's because the Mountaineers weren't ready to play or emotionally tied into it.
Is Wil Grier as much fun to watch up close as he is from afar? How has he improved this year from last year?
Yes, yes he is. Grier is a special talent and it speaks to just that with the fact that in basically 18 games he already is in second place on the school's all-time leading touchdown pass list with 60. The throw that Grier made that would eventually serve to be the game winning touchdown was one of the best throws that you'll probably ever see in a high leverage situation like that. The area that Grier has improved the most over year one to year two is with his efficiency he is getting the ball out of his hands and taking what's there as opposed to forcing the ball down the field so much. It's led to a higher completion percentage and a more well rounded offense as a whole.
Grier has a stable of playmakers at wide receiver with Sills and Jennings the most notable ones. Who is the X-factor in the running game for WVU?
West Virginia is going to use four different running backs and it doesn't change the offense regardless of which one is in the game. That's what has made it so difficult to pin down or defend is the fact that you don't really know who it's going to be from week to week. Against Texas, Martell Pettaway stole the show and he is a compact but tough runner, while Kennedy McKoy also played a major role falling six yards short of eclipsing the 100-yard mark himself. Those two guys are likely to get the bulk of the work but Alec Sinkfield and Leddie Brown have both had big games this year as well.
Who are the playmakers on defense and what is the biggest strength on that side of the ball?
It starts and ends with junior linebacker David Long. One of the best linebackers in the Big 12, Long is seemingly always around the ball and leads the Mountaineers in essentially every statistic imaginable. He's not just a tackler, Long is disruptive and is on pace to set the school record with 12.5 tackles for loss already at this point of the year. But part of the reason that Long has been in the backfield so much has been the play of the defensive line, which is much improved from over a season ago. West Virginia uses as many as eight different players up front to divide the reps and keep the players fresh and the addition of a pair of graduate transfers has been a major difference maker for the Mountaineers up front. This defense works best when the linemen are able to get off blocks and maintain gaps to allow the linebackers to clean up things behind them. That is certainly happening this year.
How do you see this game going?
This game has the makings of a West Virginia win and I do think that the Mountaineers will get it done but TCU always has a way of playing well when nobody expects them to and I completely expect that to happen here at least for a portion of the game. The Horned Frogs have gotten the best of West Virginia twice in Morgantown and while I don't think they'll make it three, they will at least make it interesting.
Here are my answers to Keenan's questions
1. This season has obviously not gone the way that TCU has wanted it to date. What has happened to get to this point and where is this team at entering the stretch run of the season?
We knew this would be a year of growing pains as the Frogs replaced six starters on offense, four offensive linemen and quarterback most notably, but we didn’t think it would be this bad. The Frogs are 119th in the nation and ahead of just five power five schools in red zone scoring at just 74 percent and just 14 touchdowns on 27 attempts. They are also tied for 125th in the nation in turnover differential and that’s after winning the turnover battle 3-1 last week, just the second time this season they’ve won the turnover battle. The win against Kansas State kept bowl hopes alive, but they are on life support heading into the final stretch of the season.
2. What can West Virginia expect at the quarterback spot for the Horned Frogs and how has the play been there of late? What are the strengths and weaknesses?
Mike Collins will be getting his third straight and third career start. He put up good numbers in the loss at Kansas and was back to average against Kansas State despite the win. He does a better job of taking care of the football than Shawn Robinson did, but doesn’t have as big of an arm. That’s actually been an advantage as he hasn’t overthrown anybody and given the Frogs’ biggest playmaker, Jalen Reagor, a chance to win jump balls on under thrown passes. I don’t expect it to happen, but since there are at most four games left if TCU makes a bowl game you could size prized freshman Justin Rogers. He suffered a severe knee injury his first game of his senior year and hasn’t played since. He was recently medically cleared so he could feasibly play, but I doubt you’d want his first game action to be in a hostile place like Morgantown.
3. What type of offensive scheme will the Horned Frogs use and how do they want to attack opposing teams? What has to happen for this group to have success and who are the playmakers to watch out for?
The first two drives you’ll see a lot of screens. It seems like every week they start screen heavy and then quickly go away from it. They’ve been using Darius Anderson more in the backfield which is a great sight for Frog fans. The only way they can win this game is by keeping Grier on the sideline and to do that they need to run a lot. Anderson is the more explosive back, but Sewo Olonilua is ideally the more powerful back, although he doesn’t always run that way. Jalen Reagor is the top receiver and the main deep threat. He has 49 catches and the next highest on the team is true freshman Taye Barber with 22.
4. On the defensive side, how does this unit stack up to previous ones under Patterson? Is the scheme still the same? Who are the players to watch and is this an aggressive defense?
The defense is more athletic, but much less experienced than we are used to seeing at TCU. That has led to more mistakes, but the defense is still strong. They are No. 27 in the country at 335 yards per game allowed, but that includes the stat breaking loss to Oklahoma. Take that game out and it’s just 310, which would be No. 15 in the country. But the West Virginia offense is right up there with the Sooners so I’m preparing for another 500-yard game. They’ve already lost five starters on defense due to injury that aren’t expected to play this weekend and I’ll get into all of those in the next question. Ben Banogu is likely a day-two NFL draft pick at defensive end/edge rusher and LJ Collier is the other defensive end that has had a good season as well. He might be a late-round draft pick.
5. Any injuries or suspensions of note?
Where do we start. On offense, KaVontae Turpin was kicked off the team for domestic violence three weeks ago. He’s still the number two receiver statistically for the team despite missing the last two games. Offensive guard Cordel Iwuagwu has missed the last five games. He was supposed to play against KU, but suffered a setback the week of and still hasn’t played. On defense, senior linebacker/defensive end Ty Summers, senior safety Niko Small, junior safety Innis Gaines are all likely out for the season and were all starters. With the loss at safety, starting linebacker Garret Wallow moved to his high school position of safety to provide depth at that position. Jeff Gladney and Julius Lewis are the starting corners and are both not playing at 100 percent, but are expected to play this weekend.
6. How do you see this one playing out and what are your keys to the game if TCU wants to come into Morgantown and win?
I just don’t see TCU having the horses on offense to keep up with West Virginia and the bodies on defense to slow them down. The only way this could happen is if Grier has an off day and the Mountaineers start a bit sluggish after the big win against Texas. I’ll take West Virginia, who by the way I picked to make the playoff in the preseason, in a blow out 48-17.