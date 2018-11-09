TCU has a tall task when it goes on the road to face No. 9 West Virginia at 11 a.m. Saturday. Before the contest, we catch up with Keenan Cummings of WVSports.com to talk about the contest.

What’s the mentality of this team? Any chance of an emotional let down after the big win in Austin?

The good news for West Virginia is this is a senior laden team with a lot of leadership. It says a lot about this group the way they were able to rally and bounce back as strong as they did after whatever it was that unfolded in Ames when they lost to Iowa State. Since that game they've thrashed Baylor at home and then gone on the road and beat Texas in a game that had a lot of adversity on all levels. I do think it's always tough to bounce back after such an emotional game but if a team is equipped to do it, it's one that is full of leadership like this one and it doesn't hurt that the game is in Morgantown. I think TCU is going to give West Virginia a game but I'd be surprised if it's because the Mountaineers weren't ready to play or emotionally tied into it.

Is Wil Grier as much fun to watch up close as he is from afar? How has he improved this year from last year?

Yes, yes he is. Grier is a special talent and it speaks to just that with the fact that in basically 18 games he already is in second place on the school's all-time leading touchdown pass list with 60. The throw that Grier made that would eventually serve to be the game winning touchdown was one of the best throws that you'll probably ever see in a high leverage situation like that. The area that Grier has improved the most over year one to year two is with his efficiency he is getting the ball out of his hands and taking what's there as opposed to forcing the ball down the field so much. It's led to a higher completion percentage and a more well rounded offense as a whole.

Grier has a stable of playmakers at wide receiver with Sills and Jennings the most notable ones. Who is the X-factor in the running game for WVU?

West Virginia is going to use four different running backs and it doesn't change the offense regardless of which one is in the game. That's what has made it so difficult to pin down or defend is the fact that you don't really know who it's going to be from week to week. Against Texas, Martell Pettaway stole the show and he is a compact but tough runner, while Kennedy McKoy also played a major role falling six yards short of eclipsing the 100-yard mark himself. Those two guys are likely to get the bulk of the work but Alec Sinkfield and Leddie Brown have both had big games this year as well.

Who are the playmakers on defense and what is the biggest strength on that side of the ball?

It starts and ends with junior linebacker David Long. One of the best linebackers in the Big 12, Long is seemingly always around the ball and leads the Mountaineers in essentially every statistic imaginable. He's not just a tackler, Long is disruptive and is on pace to set the school record with 12.5 tackles for loss already at this point of the year. But part of the reason that Long has been in the backfield so much has been the play of the defensive line, which is much improved from over a season ago. West Virginia uses as many as eight different players up front to divide the reps and keep the players fresh and the addition of a pair of graduate transfers has been a major difference maker for the Mountaineers up front. This defense works best when the linemen are able to get off blocks and maintain gaps to allow the linebackers to clean up things behind them. That is certainly happening this year.

How do you see this game going?

This game has the makings of a West Virginia win and I do think that the Mountaineers will get it done but TCU always has a way of playing well when nobody expects them to and I completely expect that to happen here at least for a portion of the game. The Horned Frogs have gotten the best of West Virginia twice in Morgantown and while I don't think they'll make it three, they will at least make it interesting.