The Frogs head down to Austin this weekend to try and extend their winning streak against the Longhorns to five. Before the game, I caught up with Orangebloods.com's Jason Suchomel to discuss the match up.

Is Texas back? I know that's been a joke for the last couple years, but this team could have some momentum after beating USC.

Beating USC was a step in the right direction, but I’m nowhere close to being ready to go that far. Not yet. If I’m being honest, I don’t think that USC is that good of a team this year, and I think that will be reflected as the season goes on. That being said, it was a bit of a must-win situation for Texas and the Longhorns responded in front of a sellout crowd (despite a slow start). Texas fans have seen this team have success in recent years, only to have the rug pulled out from under them.

Beating USC was a step towards being “back,” but it was only a small one for me and there’s still a lot to prove. Beat TCU this weekend and I’ll start to believe this program has really turned the corner.

How would you evaluate Sam Ehlinger's play this season?

Solid, but far from spectacular. Ehlinger has done a good job the last two weeks of protecting the football and made some big plays down the stretch of the Tulsa win, but he did have two bad mistakes in the fourth quarter of the Maryland game that helped slam the door on UT’s chances. Those were the same types of issues that plagued him last year, as a true freshman.

I do expect him to continue to improve but he still has issues with his accuracy from time to time. His numbers aren’t great, but I’m not sure I’d call Texas a QB-friendly offense either.

Overall, he’s been solid, but Texas needs more from him if it’s going to compete in the Big 12.

It seems like the Longhorns are dealing with quite a few injuries, what is the most impactful injury and who do you expect to step up and perform off the bench?

The most impactful injury right now would probably be Malcolm Roach, who is out for a couple months after suffering a foot injury against USC. Jeffrey McCulloch is one guy who will be counted on to step up in his absence, and McCulloch has played pretty well in spot duty throughout his career at Texas.

The Longhorns are also banged up along the offensive line but that group has played well. Another big injury is to freshman running back Keaontay Ingram, who will probably be limited this weekend if he’s able to go at all.

Texas' defense looks loaded with talent despite so many players going to the NFL. How loaded are they and who has stepped up the most this season?

Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando does a good job (when they’re not playing Maryland) of getting those guys in a position to be successful, and they have recruited really well on that side of the ball. Linebacker Gary Johnson had his best game last week – one fans have been waiting for – and the defensive line, guys like Charles Omenihu, Breckyn Hager and Chris Nelson, played very well against USC. In the secondary, cornerback Kris Boyd is the talented veteran, but Texas has some really good young players as well, particularly true freshman safety Caden Sterns.

Do you think Texas stops TCU's four-game winning streak against the Longhorns this week? What's your score prediction?

I just don’t see it. From what I’ve witnessed through the first three weeks, TCU just looks like the better team to me. I certainly think it’s possible Texas can get the win but I think the Longhorns would need something in the way of a special teams score or defensive touchdown to make that happen, and they have to win the turnover battle. Until I see Texas actually get over the hump and beat a TCU team, I’m going to have to go with the Horned Frogs, somewhere in the neighborhood of 34-24.