TCU and Texas Tech enter this weekend's game with the same record and fighting for bowl eligibility. We chatted with Ben Golan of RedRaiderSports.com to preview the contest.

1) Texas Tech and TCU have had similar seasons. How would you describe what has gone on in Lubbock this year?

Just inconsistent play with some really high highs and some really low lows. Tech started off the year okay, with two expected wins against Montana State and UTEP. The next game at Arizona was kind of a disaster, you didn't only lose the game but you also lost Alan Bowman for basically the season. Luckily for Tech, Jett Duffey has stepped up in Bowman's place and has been really solid.



Overall just a lot of ups and downs as you would expect from this team who is in year 1 of a new coach and a team that has really struggled in the Big 12 the last decade.

2) It’s the first year of the Matt Wells era. How has it surpassed or fallen short of your expectations?

I think strictly wins and losses you're right around where I and most people expected Tech to be this year. Nobody really expected to lose to Kansas though, and the win against Oklahoma State was a surprise. Wells has recruited well so far and you see the vision he has for this program that could easily already be bowl eligible with a bounce here or a bounce there. I think if Tech could finish the year winning two out of the last three games and make a bowl, that would satisfy most Tech fans. That definitely won't be easy though.

3) TCU fans are familiar with quarterback Jett Duffey and one-time commit Ta’Zhawn Henry, but who are some other names on the offense to watch this weekend?

Redshirt freshman running back SaRodorick Thompson leads the team in rushing with 577 yards and 10 touchdowns on the year, he got dinged with an ankle in the West Virginia but I expect him to play. If not Henry will start and former walk on Jax Welch will be the #2 back which is a bit of a dicey situation.

At outside receiver Erik Ezukanma, who is a former 4-star from Ft. Worth, was really good last week. Dalton Rigdon is the starting slot receiver and is second on the team in yards with 394.

Donta Thompson is the starting tight end and will be featured even more this week with #2 tight end Travis Koontz having to sit out the 1st half after a targeting call against WVU. Louisiana-Monroe transfer RJ Turner and Nevada transfer McLane Mannix will also rotate in at outside and slot respectively.

4) Every central time zone Big 12 team has scored at least 33 points against Texas Tech. What are the Red Raiders doing to try and improve on defense and who are the names to watch?

Haha it took Baylor 2 overtimes to get their 33, but point taken. Much like the entire team Tech has been up and down on defense. They're very good at getting takeaways in bunches, but really struggle against the deep pass. Against Oklahoma State and West Virginia, Tech got a combined 9 turnovers. Against Kansas, the Jayhawks hit Tech for bombs over and over and at the end it cost them the game.

Keith Patterson plays what is essentially a 3-3-5 and while he will rush three a lot of the time, he also isn't afraid to send pressure from all over. He wants to force the offense into mistakes and create plays instead of sitting back and allowing the offense to dictate the game.

Inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks leads the conference in tackles and tackles for loss, and is quickly playing his way into high NFL draft pick status. Broderick Washington has been very good at defensive tackle and plays the majority of the snaps. For example in the Baylor game he played 79 of BU's 81 snaps, which is just unheard of for a defensive tackle. Safety Douglas Coleman III leads the country in interceptions with eight and has really flourished in this defensive system. Penn State transfer Zech McPhearson has been Tech's most consistent cornerback.

5) What’s your prediction and how do you see this game going?

Save for 2014, this game has been weirdly close over the years despite TCU being the far better team the last decade. Both teams are desperate for a win and Tech's best chance is to take away Reagor and not let him beat them. I'm not sure if the Frogs have the pieces on offense to consistently move the ball if they do that. On the other hand I expect TCU's defense to be one of the better challenges Jett Duffey has seen to date. At the end I'll go with Tech at home, feeding off the crowd and getting one step closer to bowl eligibility.