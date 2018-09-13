No. 15 TCU faces its toughest, and final non-conference test Saturday against No. 4 Ohio State.

Before this primetime match up, I caught up with BuckeyGrove.com's Kevin Noon to discuss this contest. I've included his answers to my questions first then my answers to his questions after.

Urban Meyer somehow still gets to coach the team during the week but is absent Saturdays. That hasn’t mattered yet, but in a big atmosphere against the best team Ohio State has played this season, how do you see his absence affecting this game?

You are right in saying that it has not mattered yet because the Buckeyes have not been challenged in either of their first two games. There has not been a need to make a crucial call on a fourth-and-short or a major decision with the game on the line. Acting head coach Ryan Day will be a head coach somewhere, sooner rather than later, and many Ohio State fans see him potentially being Urban Meyer's successor (but then again, the same was said about Tom Herman and that is now off the table).

The good news for the Buckeyes is that they are used to playing in these types of games, even if they have not played in one this year. The Big Ten East is still one of the top divisions in college football and was tabbed to be the best going into this season (the state of Michigan has not done its part of holding up its part of the deal however). Dwayne Haskins had to come in off the bench at Michigan Stadium and lead the Buckeyes to victory last year, a venue that was far more partisan against the Buckeyes than 'Jerry-World' could ever be.

The biggest impact of Meyer's absence will be just be the lack of his presence. There is something about him that amps up his team and can bring a sense of uneasiness to the opposing team. The Ohio State coaching staff outside of Meyer is intact and has proven that it is more than capable of running Meyer's system in his absence.

Who is the best Bosa you’ve seen and how can TCU contain Nick and keep Shawn Robinson on his feet? What are the other strengths of the Ohio State defense?

It is pretty difficult to bet against Joey Bosa but Nick could have a junior season that could set a new bar for Ohio State defensive linemen. The biggest thing going against Nick has been the depth around him for his entire Ohio State career and the fact that Joey played more snaps and had the opportunity to put up better numbers. Ohio State sent three defensive ends to the NFL off the 2017 team (Sam Hubbard, Jalyn Holmes, Tyquan Lewis) and the thought was that Bosa would have more opportunity this season to play. Well, with two blowouts, he has seen about one complete game of action between the previous two weeks and has been called the best defensive lineman in college football by several national pundits.

If TCU decides to sellout and attempt to not let Bosa beat them (good luck with that, he has been double and triple teamed throughout his career) that will allow either fellow defensive end Chase Young an easier path to the QB (Young had two sacks last week against Rutgers) or defensive tackle Dre'mont Jones an opportunity to come up the middle and get to the QB. Ohio State already has eight sacks and 12 TFLs this season and much of that has come with the first and second teamers seeing limited, at best, action.

Ohio State's defense got a lot better with the return of Jordan Fuller at safety. In week one, Ohio State gave up 31 points and that was due to some breakdowns in the back seven. Fuller was out with a hamstring injury and that meant Ohio State had two new safeties on the field for the whole game. Fuller is just the next in the long line of stellar Ohio State defensive backs and the team is much better with him out there.

Finally, Ohio State's best attribute on defense is its speed but teams have learned to try and use Ohio State's speed against them with misdirection and forcing the Buckeyes to over pursue. It will be an interesting chess match to see how each team adjusts and readjusts as the game goes on.

Dwayne Haskins has been impressive. Is there a weakness to his game? What can TCU do to contain him?

Haskins as an efficiency rating of 218.1 and is 42-53 for 546 yards and nine touchdowns. Nobody has really found that weakness yet. But nobody has been able to get a consistent pass rush going to force Haskins into making quicker decisions. What Oregon State and Rutgers brought to the table did not work in terms of slowing Haskins down, so TCU will need to force Haskins to operate under pressure and not have his choice of speedy receivers to get the ball downfield to.

One other aspect of Haskins game that we have not seen yet is his ability to run. Make no mistake, he is not J.T. Barrett or Braxton Miller out there in the run game. People however are sleeping on his ability to run for a substantial gain. TCU better find a way to keep contain on Haskins or he will break off a big run, move the chains and go.

A final thing that falls under the 'Obviously' category is that TCU cannot allow Ohio State to be successful on first down. Ohio State has run a lot of tempo offense this season, to a high degree of success. If Ohio State is successful on first down, they can get things moving, not allow their opponent to sub and step on the gas. 2nd-and-3 is a lot easier to operate under than 2nd-and-9. Keep Ohio State behind the chains and slow down the offense.

What is the current opinion of TCU in Ohio?

I don't think there is much of an opinion. Ohio State fans saw this as Ohio State's most challenging non-conference game of the season but not as the most challenging game of September with Penn State on the calendar.

They recognize that TCU is likely the best defense in the Big 12 but without having the name of an Oklahoma or a Texas, they really don't have many thoughts about TCU outside of that. That is not meant to be a slight of any sorts, just more of the reality of how the Big 12 may be viewed outside of the footprint of the conference. Many Ohio State fans would not be able to tell you that TCU has won 53 games over the last six-plus years (since joining the Big 12), 11 or more wins in three of those seasons and had three top-10 finishes in the AP poll.

Ohio State fans pay attention obviously to the Big Ten and outside of that, all attention is on the SEC as that conference has worn the crown of conference supremacy for the past decade or so and Ohio State and Alabama have been locked in battle (you can add Clemson from the ACC into this too) from afar.

How do you see the game going and what’s your pick?

I just don't see the TCU defense being able to stop the Ohio State offense. I think there is the potential for this being a high-scoring game. I truly do believe that Ohio State fixed some of the leaky defensive issues from game one but would be better served if Tuf Borland could play a good portion of the game at MLB to shore up a few issues.

That does not mean that TCU won't score, I believe that Shawn Robinson will give the Buckeyes fits as a true dual-threat quarterback. Ohio State practiced for years against a QB like that (J.T. Barrett) so some of the defensive concepts of stopping him won't be foreign but where Robinson differs from Barrett is that the TCU QB has a pass-first mentality where Barrett may have had run on his mind more.

I look back at the 2017 season and Oklahoma and the two games that TCU and OU played when I look at this game. I am not saying that Haskins is Baker Mayfield but I am saying that Ohio State is a truly balanced offense and there were not many of those, outside of Oklahoma in the Big 12 last year. TCU came up short in both of those games and I see a similar outcome in this one. Ohio State will be tested for a good part of the game but just has too many weapons on offense to be slowed down. Ohio State 41 TCU 21