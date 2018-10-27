Before the Frogs take on the Jayhawks, we caught up with Jayhawkslant.com's Jon Kirby to talk about the game.



Kansas got off to a hot start and does appear to be in closer games than in years past. How’s the vibe with the program?

The players are still showing effort even though the Big 12 games haven’t gone their way. I asked a couple players about that this week.

Obviously there seems to be a lot of rumors swirling each week about the future of David Beaty as the head coach but the players haven’t quit.

The Jayhawks recently relieved former TCU coach Doug Meacham of his duties, has the offense changed since he left?

Beaty is more involved with the offense now. He said it will be a team effort with the offensive staff helping out.

Beaty is handling the quarterbacks and has the final say on play-calling. There isn’t a new philosophy or anything like that. There just isn’t time enough to make changes in a week.

One thing the players and coaches have said is they changed the way they communicate and trying to keep things simple.

The Kansas defense is forcing a bunch of turnovers, most of them coming early in the year, but still. What is contributing to that?

A couple things I think have been the keys and one of them is how much it was stressed in fall camp to focus on creating turnovers. The players have told me they worked on it a lot more this year and made it more of an emphasis.

The other is experience. The defense is primarily made up of juniors and seniors who have played their fair share of Big 12 football.

If the offense could capitalize on just a few more of the chances they have been given the games would be closer or possibly even swing to the Jayhawks favor.

Pooka Williams is a player TCU and several other programs recruited. What kind of spark has he provided for the Jayhawks?

Early on he was probably one of the biggest reasons they won non-conference games against Central Michigan and Rutgers. He changed the complexion of those games.

After that teams have been focusing on him and he is still averaging 103 yards and ranks third in the Big 12 in rushing. The one thing he gives the offense is a threat to score whenever he touches the ball.

How do you see this game going and what’s your prediction?

I guess it really comes down to what offense shows up for both teams. TCU is starting Collins and the Jayhawks have been inconsistent.

It could be a battle of the defenses. The Jayhawks have played very well in spurts but just can’t hold up later in games with the low production of the offense.

TCU might have the best defense in the league and has pass-rushers that will be a big concern for Kansas. They are 119th in the country in allowing sacks and that’s not good with the edge players for TCU.

I see this one being low-scoring by Big 12 standards and TCU has the better defense.

TCU 24- KU 13