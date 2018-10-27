Behind enemy lines: Kansas
Before the Frogs take on the Jayhawks, we caught up with Jayhawkslant.com's Jon Kirby to talk about the game.
Kansas got off to a hot start and does appear to be in closer games than in years past. How’s the vibe with the program?
The players are still showing effort even though the Big 12 games haven’t gone their way. I asked a couple players about that this week.
Obviously there seems to be a lot of rumors swirling each week about the future of David Beaty as the head coach but the players haven’t quit.
The Jayhawks recently relieved former TCU coach Doug Meacham of his duties, has the offense changed since he left?
Beaty is more involved with the offense now. He said it will be a team effort with the offensive staff helping out.
Beaty is handling the quarterbacks and has the final say on play-calling. There isn’t a new philosophy or anything like that. There just isn’t time enough to make changes in a week.
One thing the players and coaches have said is they changed the way they communicate and trying to keep things simple.
The Kansas defense is forcing a bunch of turnovers, most of them coming early in the year, but still. What is contributing to that?
A couple things I think have been the keys and one of them is how much it was stressed in fall camp to focus on creating turnovers. The players have told me they worked on it a lot more this year and made it more of an emphasis.
The other is experience. The defense is primarily made up of juniors and seniors who have played their fair share of Big 12 football.
If the offense could capitalize on just a few more of the chances they have been given the games would be closer or possibly even swing to the Jayhawks favor.
Pooka Williams is a player TCU and several other programs recruited. What kind of spark has he provided for the Jayhawks?
Early on he was probably one of the biggest reasons they won non-conference games against Central Michigan and Rutgers. He changed the complexion of those games.
After that teams have been focusing on him and he is still averaging 103 yards and ranks third in the Big 12 in rushing. The one thing he gives the offense is a threat to score whenever he touches the ball.
How do you see this game going and what’s your prediction?
I guess it really comes down to what offense shows up for both teams. TCU is starting Collins and the Jayhawks have been inconsistent.
It could be a battle of the defenses. The Jayhawks have played very well in spurts but just can’t hold up later in games with the low production of the offense.
TCU might have the best defense in the league and has pass-rushers that will be a big concern for Kansas. They are 119th in the country in allowing sacks and that’s not good with the edge players for TCU.
I see this one being low-scoring by Big 12 standards and TCU has the better defense.
TCU 24- KU 13
Here are his questions and my answers to them.
1. Talk about Michael Collins at quarterback and does that effect the offense?
From everything we’ve seen he’s going to be more consistent than what we’ve seen out of Shawn Robinson. Less upside, but a floor that is less likely to cost the team games. He doesn’t have the arm strength that Robinson has, but that might not be a bad thing. Collins is less likely to overthrow his receivers, which we saw a lot of from Robinson. He is deceptively athletic and ended up leading the team in rushing yards against Oklahoma. I feel like this will turn the offense into looking a lot like 2017 as Kenny Hill and Michael Collins have similar skill sets.
2. How has the defense played and what are their strengths?
So Oklahoma breaks defenses. You can’t just throw that game out, but they make everybody look bad. Outside of that game, they have been pretty stout. Texas Tech was the nation’s leader in yards, but TCU held them to their lowest total of the year. The defense is good at bending and not breaking, but can’t force turnovers. The offense didn’t do them any favors with Robinson giving the ball back to opponents three times a game. With Collins under center and taking better care of the football, should help the defense. They’ve played without starting safety Niko Small the last three weeks and his status is uncertain. Another safety, Innis Gaines, is out for the season. Starting corners Jeff Gladney and Julius Lewis are questionable for this one. With the questions in the secondary, Garret Wallow has moved from linebacker to some safety. That has shifted Ty Summers from defensive end back to his natural spot at linebacker and Juwan Johnson starting.
3. We know Collins will start at quarterback but has there been any other injuries or depth chart changes of note?
Turns out I basically answered that above. Offensive lineman Cordel Iwuagwu is expected to return after missing the last three games. All the other major injuries are on defense. It’s not an injury, but KaVontae Turpin has been removed from the team due to a domestic violence arrest. That likely means more time for true freshman Taye Barber, who is a similar style player to Turpin. At return man, sophomore-transfer Emari Demercado will shoulder more of the responsibility. Not as explosive as Turpin, but has been sure-handed all season.
4. Being 3-4 is rare for a Gary Patterson coached team. What have been the problems leading to that record?
Well in the stretch of losses to Ohio State, Texas and Texas Tech and the win against Iowa State, TCU turned it over at least three times in each of those games. The Frogs had just one against Oklahoma and that came in garbage time. The Sooners did drop two picks, one likely would have been a touchdown. Also, everybody is acting like the sky is falling, but the four teams that TCU has lost to are a combined 24-5 and three of those teams are ranked in the top-12.
5. How do you see the match-up with Kansas and what is your prediction?
This game is always closer than it should be. I think TCU struggles a bit out the gate with Collins in his first start since high school, but I think the Frogs eventually pull it out, but it’s close.
The Frogs win 27-17.