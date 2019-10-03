TCU looks to remain perfect in Big 12 play this weekend when it travels to Iowa State. We caught up with publisher of CycloneReport.com, Paul Clark, to get some insight on the match up.

1. It's felt like a weird year for Iowa State watching from afar. How would you describe the season to date and what has stood out to you?

Every game has had a unique storyline and weird has certainly been applicable at times. Baylor outplayed Iowa State for about 50 minutes of last week’s game in Waco, but ISU’s best 10 minutes were almost enough to win it. After doing next to nothing offensively for the better part of three quarters, the Cyclones scored touchdowns on each of their last three possessions to erase a 20-point deficit. But they also left Baylor three minutes to score – and it did, with a field goal to win the game. Iowa State needed triple overtime to win a game it statistically dominated in the season opener vs. Northern Iowa. The Iowa game was interrupted and delayed for several hours by thunderstorms and the Cyclones lost by one. And they had a record-setting offensive day in a 72-20 rout of ULM. None of the four games today have followed anything close to what could be considered a normal game script.

2. Last year Brock Purdy came in and lit the Big 12 on fire. How have you seen him improve in year two?

I don’t know that we have seen him improve in the first four games. He’s a year older and wiser and more mature for sure, but he already played well beyond his age and experience in all those ways before. The game was never too fast for him from the time he came on in long relief to lead ISU to a win at Oklahoma State last year – the game after Iowa State really labored on offense in a 17-14 loss at TCU. Purdy has put up good numbers this season and was really off the charts in the romp past ULM, but on the flip side the Cyclone offense has underachieved in three of four games so far. Mostly by not finishing drives and sabotaging itself with mistakes. That’s not all on Purdy, but it is on him to lead the unit to be better over the next eight games.

3. It doesn't seem that Iowa State has the size at wide out as we've grown accustomed to. How has that affected the offense and who will step up as the primary target this weekend?

Iowa State doesn’t have any receivers cut from quite the same mold as an Allen Lazard (now with the Packers) or Hakeem Butler (now with the Cardinals). They were both about 6-5 and 225. But Arkansas grad transfer La’Michael Pettway is close. Pettway is about 6-2 and 220 and has filled the role as the Cyclones’ primary “big” receiver and he has 13 catches with three TDs on the year. What he lacks is the speed of a Butler who was a threat to get behind the secondary and outrun the defense with the ball. ISU will also use a couple of athletic tight ends in Charlie Kolar (6-6, 250) and Chase Allen (6-7, 245) and Kolar is second on the team in receptions with 19. Purdy’s primary target has been Deshaunte Jones with 27 catches on the year, but he had 14 of those in the season opener with UNI. Tarique Milton has been Iowa State’s leading big-play receiver as he’s averaged over 21 yards per on 16 receptions. The Cyclones haven’t really replaced Butler in terms of finding a big-time playmaker, but there have been flashes from guys like Jones, Milton and Pettway.

4. The defense seems to be fundamentally sound and has played well so far. Who is the leader on that side and how has the defense looked in your opinion?



Iowa State’s defense has been solid on the season. It has given up an average of 18.5 points in regulation through four games and that’s really good enough to be 4-0. The Cyclones are playing predominantly a three-man front again, although they will go to four linemen depending on down and distance. ISU’s defense is strong up the middle with nose guard Ray Lima, MIKE linebacker O’Rien Vance and strong safety Greg Eisworth. Vance has emerged as Iowa State’s most effective pass rusher with 5 ½ sacks through four games as the Cyclones will bring him a lot on blitzes. Cornerbacks Anthony Johnson and Datrone Young as the least experienced on the defense and have been picked on a bit at times, but they don’t lack for ability and will continue to improve. ISU is 36th nationally in rush defense and 38th in pass efficiency defense; so that’s good, but not great. Where Iowa State has really struggled on defense is getting off the field on third down - opponents are converting 43% of the time – and forcing turnovers. ISU has only three takeaways this season and all were in the ULM game.

5. How do you see this game going and what's your prediction?

Close, low scoring, will come down to a handful of pivotal plays. In other words, a lot like the last two matchups between the Cyclones and Horned Frogs and a lot like most ISU games in general. It’s going to be a gray and damp day with rain – the same as it’s been for Iowa State’s three previous home games. The natural grass field at Jack Trice Stadium has been under duress from the weather all of this season and much of last and could be slick enough to be a factor during Saturday’s game. Penalties and turnovers will be huge as they usually are in close games. I think it’s going to be a one-score game either way and it’s unlikely either team will break 25 on the scoreboard.