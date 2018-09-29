Before today's game with Iowa State, I caught up with CycloneReport.com publisher Paul Clark to breakdown this contest.

1. Iowa State is coming off their first win after two difficult contests to start the year, what is their confidence level right now?

My sense is they've been able to focus on the long game by understanding that the first two games ended up being against their toughest non-conference opponent and likely toughest conference opponent as well. Losing the scheduled opener against South Dakota State certainly didn't help the Cyclones in terms of being better prepared for Iowa and Oklahoma on successive weekends. But the SDSU game probably wasn't going to be an easy win, either. But that experience of playing a full game on Sept. 1 would have no doubt helped ISU in its next two games. Even though Iowa State didn't put up a big score against Akron, it was in control for most of the game and especially so after spotting the Zips an early 7-0 lead. Had ISU been more successful turning red zone opportunities into touchdowns instead of field goals, the score would have been a little more lopsided. I don't think confidence is a problem, but the Cyclones know they can't afford to get too far under .500 and still be in play for a middle to upper tier Big 12 bowl game.

2. Kyle Kempt is still expected to miss this game, how has the offense looked under Zeb Noland? What can we expect from the Cyclone offense?

There's not a lot of difference in terms of game planning and play calling for Iowa State with Noland at QB in place of Kempt. Noland has been efficient in his starts against Oklahoma and Akron and put up 360 passing yards on the Sooners. The Cyclone offense overall remains a work in progress and has underachieved to this point in the season. Even with David Montgomery, who went over 100 yards against Akron, the rushing attack is anemic and among the worst in FBS. ISU's offensive line has been below average this season in both run block and pass protection, although pass pro has ramped up and Noland's ability to move around better than Kempt does is a part of that. You can expect Iowa State to commit to establishing a running game, perhaps to a fault, but it will do most of its damage through the air. Receiver Hakeem Butler has been the Cyclones' best big play threat the past two seasons and I-State will need him to deliver more of the same against TCU.

3. Who are the big playmakers on defense? What can we expect on that side of the ball?

Safeties and linebackers are making most of the tackles for Iowa State, which is how the defense is supposed to work for the most part. JUCO transfer Greg Eisworth at safety leads the team in tackles, followed by linebackers Willie Harvey and Mike Rose. Harvey is no surprise but Rose, a true freshman, came out of nowhere in pre-season camp to become ISU's No. 1 Mike linebacker. And he has proved he belongs on the field. Defensive end JaQuan Bailey leads the team in tackles for loss and defensive tackle Ray Lima is really the key to the whole defense. The Cyclones have a couple of good corners, too, in Brian Peavy and D'Andre Payne. I-State hasn't been coming up with as many takeaways as it would like and so that remains a missing piece to what has otherwise been an impressive defense through the first three games. Defense will lead Iowa State to whatever it is able to accomplish this season.

4. Matt Campbell has shot up the charts for hot coaching candidates. What's he been like to work with and how long do you see him staying at Iowa State?

The Iowa State job is better than it was five, ten or twenty years ago. So there are fewer "better jobs" out there that would be good enough to lure Campbell away. It's certainly possible if he continues to build something at Iowa State and shows improvement in successive years, but I think the wild hair predictions of his departure being imminent are out of whack. Depends on what jobs open up and what he's accomplished at Iowa State to be best available candidate out there. He's a guy that could end up coaching in the NFL before all is said and done. But I think he'll be at Iowa State for several years at least, unless he leads the Cyclones to some kind of magical season that's never been done before in Ames. Then there's probably a greater chance that he moves on.

5. How do you see this game playing out?

The defenses dominated last year's game in Ames and I could see that being the case again this year, although probably to a less extent. Iowa State isn't going to be able to keep up in a shoot out, so for the Cyclones, the lower scoring the better. ISU will be trying to generate more turnovers and take advantage of something that has been a problem for the Frogs. Turnovers were a big part of I-State's win over TCU last season. Special teams could decide it and if Iowa State kicks to KaVontae Turpin again this year, it will get what it deserves for doing so (again.) Iowa State field goal kicker Connor Assalley is perfect on the season, but all of his attempts have been from inside 40 yards. Can he make the long kicks and can he make a pressure kick in the 4th quarter of a Big 12 road game? We don't know yet. I give TCU a one-score edge in the game.