TCU and Cal will face off in the Cheez-It Bowl at 8 p.m. Wednesday in what will become a regular thing as the two teams have a home-and-home series beginning in 2020. Before this first meeting between the programs we chat with Trace Travers of GoldenBearReport.com to get the inside scoop on Cal.

1. This game feels like a mirror-image game between two great defenses and lackluster offenses. Was there a similar match up for Cal this season and how did the Bears fare in that game?

Cal’s game against Washington felt a bit like this (not just because they also wear purple), as the Huskies hadn’t had their same offensive firepower that they’ve had and Cal had maybe one or two solid offensive performances going into that game. It was a bit of a rock-fight, where only one offensive touchdown was scored, and the Bears had to rely on an Evan Weaver pick six and a strong four minute offense to close out a 12-10 win over the eventual Pac-12 champs. Justin Wilcox seems to love gritty games, so I’d expect this one to be more of the same.

2. It seems like Patrick Laird is the key to the offense for Cal, what does he do well and how did teams try to contain him this year?

While the numbers look solid, he hasn’t been to the same level that he was in ending 2017, where he had three 150+ yard performances on the ground. This year, due to either injury, offensive line injuries and ineffectiveness of the passing game, Laird’s been kept a little more in check.



He’s good at a handful of things though, in that he’s a good cutback runner, he has consistent hands out of the backfield, and he has the ability to move his legs through contact for more yards. Teams have held down on Laird by putting 8 men in the box, and a lot of Cal’s offensive struggles have been due to not being able to take advantage of that.

3. Redshirt freshman Chase Garbers seems to have taken control of the team, how have you seen him progress and what is his biggest strength?

Since Garbers got to Cal last summer, the biggest note on him was his sense of calm. He’s a guy that does a lot of things right, as far as when to scramble, when to throw the ball away, when to check down. He’s comfortable to a certain extent, as he was the starter for wins over Washington and USC (Cal’s first over the Trojans in 15 years). He’s still a (redshirt) freshman in his first year as a starter and as such, there are some growing pains. He’s been skittish at times in running from the pocket before he needs to, and has missed a couple of receivers, but the composure is a strength.

4. The linebackers Jordan Kunaszyk and Evan Weaver were dominant this season. What's their best asset and what are their NFL draft potentials in your opinion?

Kunaszyk and Weaver are the ‘Odd Couple’ of the Cal defense, with Kunaszyk as the quiet, thoughtful, super disciplined on film and diet one, while Weaver is a bit more demonstrative as a hitter, as Justin Wilcox calls him a ‘throwback’ to 80s era NFL linebackers. Kunaszyk is at his best coming downfield in run support, Weaver’s the better of the two in pass coverage, but both of them are about as good of tacklers as you could ask for. Weaver’s a converted defensive end, so he has some pass-rush skills on bitzes that have served the Bears well, while Kunaszyk leads the Pac-12 in forced fumbles.

I don’t think Weaver comes out this year, depending on his measureables he could be a 2nd-4th round guy in a year. Kunaszyk may be a 4th-7th round guy at the moment, as I don’t think he has the eye-popping numbers that set the hearts of GMs aflame, but he already has the discipline of an NFL linebacker with regard to his training and diet.

5. What's your prediction and how do you see the game going?

Probably another rockfight of a game. Most of Cal’s games have been gritty and unpretty, and with these being two of the most turnover prone teams in the country, I expect one or more defensive touchdowns.

The Vegas line for this game was Cal -1 when I wrote this, so I’m going with that, Cal 14-13. Either way, this game is not going to hit the over (38.5).