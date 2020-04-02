TCU picked up its second 2021 quarterback commit Thursday in Trent Battle.

The 6-1, 200-pound signal caller could be coming to the Frogs to play a different position as he has incredible field vision and great speed. Plus TCU already has a pledge in 6-5, 230-pound Rivals Camp quarterback MVP Alexander Honig for the 2021 class.

But that’s not to diminish Battle’s arm. Watching his tape, you can see he can make all of the throws and is incredibly accurate. But he is an incredible athlete that can take off and run and easily pulls away from defenders when using his legs.

TCU dipped into SEC country for this one as Battle is from Daphne, AL. He already had offers from Kentucky, Nebraska, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia before picking the Frogs.

Battle and Honig are two of the three 2021 commits for the Frogs. They also have defensive back Devin Lemear in the class.