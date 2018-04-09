TCU came up short this week as it saw a losing streak reach six games, but it ended with a much-needed win against Oklahoma.

The Frogs dropped a game to a talented Dallas Baptist team on Tuesday. Then went on to drop two games to Oklahoma at home. This young TCU team is sliding, and needs to find some stability, or the Frogs might be at risk of dropping below .500. They currently are sitting at 15-13, and 4-5 in Big 12 play.

TCU took an early lead Friday, scoring one in the second inning and two in the third. The first run came from a patient Conner Wanhanen who took a bases-loaded walk. TCU allowed the Sooners back into the game with a three-run fourth inning. In the fifth, Luken Baker crushed a ball for a solo homer, his seventh of the season, to take a one-run lead. TCU held the lead until Oklahoma’s bats woke up in the seventh, where they scored another three runs. They scored one more in each of the following innings. Oklahoma went on to win 8-5.

The Frogs were up and down in this game. Pitching at times was great, and at times struggled. Nick Lodolo had a career high 13 strikeouts, and only two walks through 6 1/3 innings pitched, but also allowed six earned runs. Baker showed up in a big way on Friday. He had four hits on five appearances, picking up two runs and an RBI off of his solo shot. Baker accounted for four of TCU’s six hits. TCU also accumulated two errors in this one.

Due to a very wet and cold Saturday, yet another TCU baseball game was postponed. Forcing the Frogs to play another double-header Sunday.

The first of two games was not to kind to the Frogs. Oklahoma jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first three innings. TCU tried climbing out of the hole several times, with help from Josh Watson, who hit his fifth home run of the season. A.J. Balta was able to double to score Michael Landestoy and bring the game to 4-3 in the sixth. But, Steele Walker from Oklahoma hit two two-run homers in the game, and was too much for TCU to handle. The Frogs went on to lose 6-3.

Sean Wymer has shown at times this season how dominant he can be. Unfortunately, this was another game that left much to be desired. Wymer took the loss, making his record 1-2 this season. He allowed six runs, five of which were earned, and 10 hits in seven innings. TCU had seven hits for the day, from seven different batters. Watson was able to step up and hit a home run, but it was not enough for the Frogs to beat Oklahoma.

TCU was able to escape the weekend without being swept in consecutive weeks of Big 12 play. In game three, TCU came out on top 6-2. The game was scoreless through three, and then the Frogs put up a three-run inning in the fourth. Even though Oklahoma put a couple on the board and made it a 3-2 game, TCU exploded for another three-run inning in the seventh and ran away with the win 6-2.

TCU relied on the bullpen in this one, as five different pitchers saw time on the mound. Charles King started the night with four innings on the bump, where he only allowed one earned and three hits. Caleb Sloan allowed an earned run in his inning pitched. Cal Coughlin pitched two innings, only allowing one hit and no runs. Coughlin picked up the win, making his record 2-1 for the season. Durbin Feltman closed out the final two innings, shutting out the final six hitters for Oklahoma. Adam Oviedo was the bright spot for TCU’s hitting, putting up three hits and two RBI’s.

Last Week TCU fell out of the top 25 rankings for the first time since 2013, and now they have dropped two Big 12 series in a row. TCU baseball does not look like the powerhouse team in the Big 12 for the first time in a long time. The pitching needs to be picked up, especially by the starters if TCU wants to turn this season around.

The Frogs face UT Arlington on Tuesday at home, and go to Kansas next weekend. You can watch all three games against Kansas on ESPN3.