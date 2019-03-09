Desmond Bane may have saved his team’s season Saturday in Austin.

The junior from Indiana put up a career high 34 points to help propel TCU to a 69-56 win against Texas.



The Longhorns led by six in the first half before TCU went on a 19-5 run late in the first half to take the lead for good.

Bane's 34 points to propel the Frogs past the Longhorns. He made 14 of 19 shots to go with six rebounds, two assists and a block.

No other Frog scored more than eight points, which came from Kevin Samuel and Kendric Davis. Samuel also had five rebounds and three blocks. Davis, coming off the bench, also had three assists, two rebounds and a steal.

The Frogs have won five of their last six against Texas and this may be the biggest. Prior to Saturday’s contest, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had TCU as the first team out of the tournament and Texas in the dance. He appeared on ESPN2 during the game and said TCU is likely in the NCAA Tournament with this win and Texas might be on the way out.

TCU has 19 overall wins and seven in the Big 12, putting the Frogs squarely on the bubble. If the Frogs can get a 20th win in the first round of the conference tournament that should be enough to get TCU in the tournament for the second year in a row.

The Frogs will face the winner of Saturday afternoon’s game between Oklahoma State and West Virginia in the first round of the Big 12 tournament Wednesday.