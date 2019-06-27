TCU nabbed it’s second 2020 offensive lineman this week Wednesday night with the addition of Edinburg’s Tyler Bailey.

The 6-5, 290-pound tackle picked the Frogs over LSU, Houston, Oregon, USC, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.

Watching his tape you see a tackle that isn’t afraid of contact and can easily get to the second level of the defense with his bearish force.

On Monday the Frogs got a pledge from Justin Northwest’s Michael Nichols, who credited TCU’s trend of putting offensive tackles in the NFL as his reason for picking the school.

This gives TCU 10 commits, three on the offensive line and eight on offense.