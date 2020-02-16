News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-16 21:04:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Arroyo talks TCU offer

TCU offered Frisco Independence 2021 tight end Elijah Arroyo this weekend.
TCU offered Frisco Independence 2021 tight end Elijah Arroyo this weekend.
Billy Wessels • PurpleMenace
Publisher

TCU offered Frisco Independence 2021 tight end Elijah Arroyo this weekend.With the Frogs getting tight end Pro Wells heavily involved in the offense in 2019, maybe that can pave the door to the Fro...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}