TCU squeaked into the NCAA tournament after a strong showing in the Big 12 tournament and are matched up with last year's national runner ups Arkansas in their regional.

Arkansas: (41-17, 20-10)

Coming off a loss in the national championship last year, this Arkansas team picked up right where they left off. With starter Isaiah Campbell having a stellar junior campaign with a 10-1 record and a 2.37 ERA, this team is likely going to have to be beaten in one of their first two games if the Bears, Frogs, or Blue Devils want to move on. With the offense hitting .299 on the year and averaging 7.5 runs per game, you’re going to need a gem and more than a few runs to get past this Razorbacks team.

Cal: (32-18, 17-11)

Led by Golden Spikes winner Andrew Vaughn hitting .387 with 15 home runs, this Cal offense can put up numbers with one swing of the bat. Starter Jared Horn is 6-1 with a 1.82 ERA so if he throws Friday, the Frogs are going to need to come ready to swing. Getting to the Junior early will be key as he hasn’t lost a game since March while beating #1 UCLA, Stanford, and Arizona State. This Cal team is nothing to underestimate as the bring talent to the table.

Central Connecticut State: (30-21, 16-8)

This AQ out of the Northeast conference is likely only here due to the automatic qualification. The Blue Devils have an RPI ranking of 185, and are a lousy 4-15 against teams with a top 200 RPI. With their 3 starter ERA’s ranging from 3.84-4.59, there should be no trouble handling the Blue Devils this weekend for anyone. Look for these guys to be headed back to the Northeast Saturday afternoon.

TCU: (32-26, 14-15)

After being one of the biggest surprises ever to make the tournament, the national audience is very upset the Frogs season is still alive. The committee wants to see what Schlossnagle and the boys can do one more time. After a late season resurgence with the revival of preseason All-American Jared Janczak, the Frogs look to stick it to their critics and show why they belong. With top 10 draft pick Nick Lodolo, Janczak, and the firey Charles King as the likely rotation, this team can make a push and compete against the best of them. The offense has been above average all year while the pitching staff has struggled. If the pitching staff can come together at the right time, this team is dangerous once again.