Alexander Top-Four
China Springs 2021 linebacker D’Marion Alexander released his top-four Sunday and the Frogs made the cut.TCU joined fellow Big 12 schools Texas Tech and Kansas on the list and Minnesota rounded out...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news