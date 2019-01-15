TCU got their graduate-transfer quarterback and it’s a familiar one to Frog fans.

Kansas State quarterback Alex Delton has decided he will finish his college career with TCU.

The signal caller played in 18 games over the last three seasons with most of his production coming as a sophomore. He completed 56 percent of his passes for 1,202 yards and five touchdowns to four interceptions. He’s a bigger threat with his legs as he racked up 850 yards and 11 touchdowns.

For comparison’s sake, Shawn Robinson completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,334 yards and nine touchdowns to eight interceptions through the air while adding 230 yards and three scores on the ground. Delton averaged about 4.1 yards per carry to Robinson’s 6.5

So what does this mean? I believe that Jalen Hurts would have been the starter out of camp if he had decided to come to TCU. With Delton, it’s much less of a slam dunk.

Justin Rogers appeared in the bowl game and looked awfully healthy doing a vertical jump in a work out that went around twitter this week. Delton wouldn’t come here with no chance of starting, but his pedigree isn’t close to Hurts’ and we’ll see a competition in spring camp.