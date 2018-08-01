Robinson has major upside. During preseason practice, he has to demonstrate that potential while also becoming more consistent. That is the biggest unknown for TCU heading into this season.

His only start last year, a 27-3 win at Texas Tech, showed both impressive upside and concerning glitches. He led the Frogs on two touchdown drives, showing off his explosive running ability (84 rushing yards) and incredible arm strength. He was also careless with the ball (3 fumbles, 1 lost) and inaccurate for much of the game (6-of-17 passing). At his best, he gave the TCU offense an explosive element it lacked most of the season. At his worst, he put the Frogs in difficult situations with poor decisions.

The sophomore quarterback is the most likely to start for TCU in 2018, and it's not clear what that means for the Frogs' potential this season.

TCU opens its 2018 preseason camp on Friday, which will begin to offer insights into what the Horned Frogs will look like this season.

2. How do Sonny Cumbie and Curtis Luper change the offense?



After Cumbie took over as TCU's primary play-caller and Luper was promoted to co-offensive coordinator, they made some major adjustments for their 2017 campaign so their offense would better fit their personnel.

The Frogs ran the ball 55.3 percent of the time last year compared to 48.8 percent of the time in 2016. When they did pass, they were fairly conservative, letting Kenny Hill make quick throws to methodically move the offense down the field. Hill's completion percentage jumped from 61.1 in 2016 to 67.3 in 2017, and the Frogs scored 2.57 points per drive, an increase from their 2.14 points per drive in 2016.

Cumbie and Luper went with that more conservative, run-first approach because it made sense given the players on the roster. Hill was a veteran quarterback who could be trusted to complete those short passes, and the Frogs had a stable of talented backs running behind an experienced offensive line. This year, however, don't be surprised if they make more radical changes to fit some new personnel.



Robinson has more arm strength than Hill, so expect the offense to throw deep more often. He's also more of a runner, which likely means more option plays and designed quarterback runs. The offensive line is also younger, so the Frogs could use their tight ends and running backs to assist in blocking more. While the bones of the offense will be the same, it will be fascinating to see how much Cumbie and Luper are willing to change for a very different group of offensive players in 2018.

3. How will TCU address recent player attrition?

TCU lost three players in the past month for various reasons. Wide receiver Omar Manning and running back Fabian Franklin left because of reported academic issues. Safety Ridwan Issahaku was not listed on the team roster at Big 12 media days, though there has been no public explanation for that exclusion. As of this writing, he is still listed on the team's official online roster.

Issahaku would represent the biggest immediate hole to fill after starting most of 2017 at strong safety. Markell Simmons could step into one of the starting safety spots, and younger players such as Garrett Wallow, La'Kendrick Van Zandt, and Atanza Vongor could also see more playing time as a result.

Even before Manning's departure, it was possible that Jaelan Austin would claim one of the starting outside receiver spots. Now with Manning gone, freshman Tevailance Hunt could get on the field even more than previously expected. At running back, Kenedy Snell will likely get some more reps at the position than if Franklin had been around for this season.



