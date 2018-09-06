TCU and SMU face off in the 98th Battle for the Iron Skillet on Friday night as the Horned Frogs try to extend their winning streak in the series.

The Frogs currently hold a 50-40-7 edge all-time against the Mustangs and have won the past six meetings between the two programs. However, SMU is often able to make these games more competitive than expected.

Here are the keys for TCU to avoid an upset against the Mustangs and improve to 2-0.

Establish the run game

The Frogs ran the ball well against Southern in the season opener, though it seemed they were being conservative against their FCS foe. Darius Anderson only got eight carries as he continues to ease back from his season-ending foot injury in 2017. Quarterback Shawn Robinson, known for his abilities as a runner, only carried the ball twice.

Expect TCU to let those two run the ball more often against the Mustangs. They will be two of the most important pieces of the offense this season, and the Frogs should get them some more reps to prepare for their game against Ohio State next week.

Robinson staying consistent

Robinson was extremely efficient against the Jaguars last week. He completed 17 of his 24 passes for 182 yards and 3 touchdowns. The play-calling will likely be more aggressive this week, but TCU needs him to maintain that same level of consistency even as he is asked to do more.

The sophomore quarterback was mostly throwing screens and quick passes in front of the first-down markers against Southern, and he needs to be just as good on those throws against SMU. However, TCU co-offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie will probably start sprinkling in more intermediate and deep passes in this week's game plan, and Robinson needs to show a little better touch on those throws than he did against the Jaguars and last season against Texas Tech.

As long as the Frogs can avoid third-and-long situations and sustain drives, they won't have much to worry about. But three-and-outs and turnovers will create openings for SMU to stay in the game, so the Frogs need their quarterback to keep the offense on schedule.

Take momentum early

The Battle for the Iron Skillet usually follows the same script: SMU makes some big plays and keeps the game close through the first half, but TCU's advantages in depth and talent become apparent as the game wears on.

Gary Patterson would probably like to avoid that this year, if possible. UNT jumped out to a big lead on the Mustangs last week thanks to an interception returned for a touchdown in the first quarter, and was never threatened again. A big play like that, whether it's a turnover or a big special teams play, could allow the Frogs a little more comfort in this game than usual.