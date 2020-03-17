One of the final pieces of TCU’s 2020 class was defensive end Khari Coleman out of New Orleans.

He was committed to Kansas for a while, but the Frogs and defensive guru Gary Patterson were able to swoop in on the early signing day and get the pledge from the 6-2, 212-pound defensive end.

Coleman got to campus in January and got in one week of spring ball before the world shut down. That could prove to be an invaluable week of training if he can emerge this fall and sprint up the depth chart.

His 2020 Outlook: I think he will see some action this fall, even if it's just in four games to preserve his redshirt like Ochaun Mathis two years ago. But the spot opposite Mathis is an unproven commodity at the moment so if Mathis can beat out the fellow young defensive end Colt Ellison and seniors Parker Workman and Brandon Bowen the playing time is there.

His Frog Comp: Watching his high school tape I’m instantly reminded of Ben Banogu. He’s long and lean plus he’s wearing 11, an unusual number for a defensive end. Banogu wore 15. Only the best defensive ends get numbers in the teens. Add that to his explosiveness and it's just a matter of time before Coleman is living in the backfield.