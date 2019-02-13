It’s finally here, time to forget about last year and start fresh. “The Long Fight” begins now.

With many new faces and new threads my hopes are high for the 2019 baseball team. Returning only four starters in the field will be a lot to replace, but the faces that are returning on the mound will be key to start the season.

With Jared Janczak and Nick Lodolo returning it gives you a sense of relief. Experienced transfers to fill in the holes will be key for the Frogs this season. With Adam Oviedo coming off a solid year, that gives a good foundation in the infield with the experience of our program.

Zach Humphreys returning behind the plate will be key as well. We’re looking at a new duo up the middle with Hunter Wolfe and Austin Henry, whom are transfers with postseason success at the JuCo level. With Jonny Rizer learning the culture of the program last year, he will make for a solid captain in the outfield along with Josh Watson returning after being drafted in the late rounds.

Replacing Durbin Feltman in the closer role will certainly be hard, but TCU head baseball coach Jim Schlossnsagle always has someone to fill in and step up. Playing six elite programs in the first three weeks will test the strength of this team early on.

Below I break down the projected starters along with some information about them. (“S” denotes projected starter).

Catchers: Zach Humphreys (S)/Alex Isola/Nick Juaire

Humphreys comes in for his junior campaign after playing in 33 games as a freshman and 29 as a sophomore. He knows this pitching staff and how the team works and is looking to be one of the leaders on this team. Learning from Skoug, I have confidence in him that he will lead the teamin the right direction and be a great asset.

A junior transfer from Utah/Yavapai College who led his team in average, home runs, and RBI’s last year, Alex Isola is playing very well according to Schlossnagle. At 6’1” and 215, he is the biggest catcher on the roster and can generate some power in the lineup. He looks to figure in the mix for catching roles, which Schlossnagle said is the first time he has had three catchers in his time here. Look for Isola to spend time behind the plate this year and maybe earn some DH starts.

Nick Juaire, a freshman from Farmington, Minn., comes in as a switch-hitter off back to back all-state honors. Batting .500 with six home runs as a senior he can certainly make a case for some at-bats and push the older guys to become better.

First base: Jake Guenther (S)/Conner Shepherd

Guenther (Who could be Luken Baker Jr.) comes in from Sacramento City College and is taking over at first base as a 6’4” lefty and the first left-handed first baseman since 2003. He was named Big 8 Conference Male Athlete of the Year and first-team all-conference so I think he will be just fine. He hit .337 with 43 RBI’s and we should be in good hands here and look for him to play well defensively.

Shepherd is looking to come off his first year with the program and play a new position at first is competing to earn playing time at first and third. While starting in 53 games last year he certainly has the experience and showed some pop at the plate last year with some big home runs.

Second base: Austin Henry (S)

Playing in the JUCO National Championship brings a lot of experience to the table with this redshirt junior. Earning first team All-American honors while batting .459 with 11 home runs and 89 RBI’s he can provide a big bat for the lineup and some power.

Third base: Bobby Goodloe (S)/Dean Frew/Adam Oviedo/Conner Shepherd

We’re looking to start another new face at third with Goodloe coming from Godley High School. He was named second team All-American and was all-state twice. He’s shown tremendous numbers at the plate and certainly has caught Schlossnagle’s eye in the field if he’s going to start.

Hailing from Australia with a stop in Hillsboro we have Dean Frew. He played in the JUCO All-Star game last year, so we know he has talent. With 11 home runs we know he has pop. Now will he win over the fans like Cam Warner? He will get at bats early while the team is still working on which lineups work best and figuring things out while competing for a starting spot.

Shortstop: Hunter Wolfe (S)/Adam Oviedo

Wolfe is coming off a great season with a trip to the JUCO National Championship under his belt. Being drafted in the top 20 rounds twice, he certainly has a high potential and is one of the most exciting additions to the roster. Batting over .400 with 66 RBI’s certainly calls for a strong transition over to the D1 level. Look for defensive chemistry up the middle as he’ll be playing alongside his former teammate Austin Henry.

Oviedo is coming in banged up and is likely to sit the first few weeks while recovering from an injury. Coming off a solid freshman campaign he looks to continue to improve and lead the infield with experience along with a feel for the program. Look for him to see playing time at short and at third when healthy.

Left field: Josh Watson (S)

Nothing new here, same thing as the last three years. Ironman Watson is leading the team on and off the field while starting every single game since touching campus. He’s stepped up as a leader and mentor for the new guys and we hope to see the production we’ve seen in the past.

Center field: Johnny Rizer (S)

Rizer is coming in as the captain of the outfield off a solid first year on campus for the senior. When settled in after an early injury last year he was great. Provided a spark with speed in the lineup and a good glove in the field.

Right field: Andrew Keefer (S)

A transfer from Weatherford College, Keefer looks to bring more JUCO experience to the table. With pop in his bat and hitter of the year as a freshman, he looks to be the perfect candidate to fill in right field.

Outfield: Porter Brown

This is a kid I want to see get some playing time and will eventually be starting in the coming years if everything goes as planned. After playing for state twice, he was a leader on San Antonio Reagan’s team and a key player. He owns the school record for stolen bases and will be an impact player in the future.